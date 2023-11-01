Meta Platforms, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $14.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $14.07 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.92 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ META opened at $301.27 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock worth $12,229,164. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.