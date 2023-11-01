Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.91% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

MEOH stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Methanex has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. Methanex’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1,158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Methanex by 90.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

