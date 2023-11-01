Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Miller Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MLR stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.02.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
