Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Miller Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLR stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $300.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

Miller Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 317,704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,692 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 654.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

