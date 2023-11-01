Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) vs. Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Head to Head Survey

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Free Report) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mitie Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Civeo pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Mitie Group pays out 317.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Civeo pays out -122.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mitie Group and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A Civeo -0.80% -0.35% -0.19%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A $0.03 36.04 Civeo $697.05 million 0.43 $4.00 million ($0.82) -24.39

This table compares Mitie Group and Civeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Civeo has higher revenue and earnings than Mitie Group. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitie Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitie Group and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Civeo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Mitie Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Mitie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Civeo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain. The company provides security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, and fire and security systems installations; and general, specialist, and technical cleaning services in offices, buildings, transport and logistics hubs, and high-security environments. It is also involved in the provision of technology-backed engineering; maintenance, repair, and mechanical and electrical project activities; energy, carbon, and water management services; air conditioning and disinfection solutions; telecoms and energy services; and remote asset monitoring and digital workplace solutions. In addition, the company provides facilities management services across central government and defense contracts; decarbonization solutions; and engineering services. Further, it offers integrated facilities management services to public sector customers, which focuses on community environments in healthcare, schools and universities, emergency services, and local authorities; portering services; public services in immigration, criminal justice, and healthcare; horticultural and winter landscaping services; and waste reduction and treatment solutions. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs. It also offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services, and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as lodging and catering services. The company serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

