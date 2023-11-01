Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $441.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.55 and a 200-day moving average of $488.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.20 and a twelve month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

