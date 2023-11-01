Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.13.

MCO opened at $308.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.25 and a 200-day moving average of $328.32. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $251.98 and a 52 week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

