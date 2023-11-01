Morgan Stanley Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $196.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $141.18 on Monday. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $249.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

