Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Redburn Atlantic

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $320.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $253.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200 day moving average of $215.58. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $259.28.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $2,132,798.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,278,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,323,871.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,069,973.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,099,789.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,477 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,798.85. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,278,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,323,871.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,870 shares of company stock worth $22,329,316. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after purchasing an additional 687,459 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,610,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $53,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

