Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) Critical Review

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Neogen alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen -2.89% 3.57% 2.46% Cardio Diagnostics N/A -334.08% -39.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $822.45 million 3.92 -$22.87 million ($0.11) -135.36 Cardio Diagnostics $2,675.00 1,327.72 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Neogen and Cardio Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neogen.

Risk and Volatility

Neogen has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neogen and Cardio Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neogen presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Cardio Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,552.52%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Neogen.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods. The segment offers its products primarily to milling and grain, meat and poultry, prepared foods and ingredients, fruits and vegetables, seafood, dairy, beverage, water, healthcare, traditional culture media markets, food service, and dietary supplements markets. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, parasiticides, diagnostic products, rodent control products, cleaners, disinfectants, insect control products, and genomics testing services marketed through veterinarians, retailers, livestock producers, and animal health product distributors, for the animal safety market. The segment offers its products for companion animal veterinarians; livestock producers, veterinarians, and breed associations; retailers; breeding and genetics companies; diagnostic labs and universities; distributors; and other manufacturers and government agencies. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

About Cardio Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.