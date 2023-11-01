New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

