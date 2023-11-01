Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NTRS stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.