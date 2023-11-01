NTV Asset Management LLC Has $4.94 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $404.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

