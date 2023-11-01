NuStar Energy (NS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The company had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

