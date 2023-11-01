Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 247.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.2 %

NTR opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $86.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.79.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

