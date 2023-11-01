NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $109.00 Per Share

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $109.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $137.00. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $455.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s FY2024 earnings at $367.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NVR stock opened at $5,410.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. NVR has a 1 year low of $4,027.04 and a 1 year high of $6,525.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,983.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6,006.82.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,707,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,211.00, for a total value of $6,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $663,707,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,720 shares of company stock worth $35,830,077 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in NVR by 66.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

