Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.79% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of OLN opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,179,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,954,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

