Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.