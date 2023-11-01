Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.26. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

