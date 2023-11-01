Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.