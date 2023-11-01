Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Bank of America cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $44.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.37%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.