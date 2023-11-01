Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,553,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 772,895 shares in the company, valued at $94,440,040.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMS opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

