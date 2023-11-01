Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,095 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.43 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.