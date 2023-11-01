Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

