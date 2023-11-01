Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 29,954 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,865.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 155,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 147,175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,866,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,404 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

