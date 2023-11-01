Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Oppenheimer Stock Up 1.7 %

Oppenheimer stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.09. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $312.67 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

