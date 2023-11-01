Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,514,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 3,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after buying an additional 118,193 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.33. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

