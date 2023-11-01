PENN Entertainment (PENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect PENN Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

In related news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 11,162 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

