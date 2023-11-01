Perennial Advisors LLC Has $7.68 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $407.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $445.90 and its 200-day moving average is $406.32.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

