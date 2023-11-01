Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

