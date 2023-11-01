Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $6.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down previously from $281.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.00 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,849 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,970,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.9% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

