Piper Sandler Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $97.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $73.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

