Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,070,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 107,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $141.22.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

