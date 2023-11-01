Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PAA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

