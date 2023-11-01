Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Head-To-Head Review

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) and Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Precision BioSciences and Keros Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 2 0 2.67 Keros Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 874.66%. Keros Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $93.20, suggesting a potential upside of 226.56%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Keros Therapeutics.

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Keros Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 1.41 -$111.64 million ($0.81) -0.38 Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 42.11 -$104.68 million ($4.54) -6.29

Keros Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Keros Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -192.10% -163.24% -39.90% Keros Therapeutics N/A -42.19% -38.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Keros Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences



Precision BioSciences, Inc., a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. It also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, an azercabtagene zapreleucel, for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T cell candidate targeting B-cell maturation antigen for relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma in combination with nirogacestat, a gamma secretase inhibitor. The company has development and commercial license agreements with Les Laboratoires Servier to develop allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for antigen targets, hematological cancer targets beyond CD19, and solid tumor targets; Tiziana Life Sciences to evaluate foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody as a lymphodepleting agent for the potential treatment of cancers; iECURE, Inc. to develop ARCUS-based gene-insertion therapies; and Novartis Pharma AG to discover and develop in vivo gene editing products. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Keros Therapeutics



Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis. It also develops KER-047, a small molecule product candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of functional iron deficiency; and KER-012, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and cardiovascular disorders. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

