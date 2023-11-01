Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C($0.01). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$121.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.63.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$89.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$97.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$101.46. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

