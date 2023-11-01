Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.20.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $191.28 on Monday. Primerica has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

