Primo Water (PRMW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Primo Water has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. On average, analysts expect Primo Water to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.4 %

PRMW stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Primo Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

