PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 639.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

