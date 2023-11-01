PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96. PTC has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in PTC by 56.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 379,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 137,617 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $538,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

