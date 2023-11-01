Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report released on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $56.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

