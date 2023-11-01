Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $235.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.