Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issued By KeyCorp

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for KLA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $22.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s FY2024 earnings at $23.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $469.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA has a 52 week low of $307.30 and a 52 week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

