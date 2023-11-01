Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a research report issued on Thursday, October 26th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

OneMain stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. OneMain has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $48.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth about $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 71.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

