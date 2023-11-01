Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Reduced by Raymond James

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.25 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

ARE stock opened at C$10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.89. The stock has a market cap of C$630.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.29 and a twelve month high of C$14.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

In other news, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

