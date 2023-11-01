Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Decreased by Analyst

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookline Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

BRKL has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $721.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

