Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Increased by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DexCom’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $88.83 on Monday. DexCom has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

