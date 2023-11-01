Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research report issued on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.50.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $191.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 12 month low of $184.85 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average of $210.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

