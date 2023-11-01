Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Reduced by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.67 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$118.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PDS opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $789.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.