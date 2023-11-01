Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Lowered by Analyst

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.52 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.61 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $444.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $8,044,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

