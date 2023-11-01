QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QCR in a report issued on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QCR from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QCR from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

QCR Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $793.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.99. QCR has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in QCR by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Busey Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,133 shares of company stock worth $107,517 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

